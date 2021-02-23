Lobo women’s basketball defeats Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – LaTascya Duff scored 31 points to help the University of New Mexico Lobo women’s basketball team come from behind to beat Air Force 80-66 Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Duff also had five steals. The Lobos trailed after two-quarters of play 42 to 34 and appeared to be struggling with a sluggish start.

Maybe it was the long layoff from COVID-19 issues that forced a pause in their season. The sluggish start went completely away by the third quarter when Duff put her team on top to stay. Four Lobos scored in double figures. Jaedyn De La Cerda joined Duff with 16 points. Antonia Anderson had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds while Corina Carter scored 12 points for the Lobos. Kaelin Immel led the Falcons attack with 28 points in a losing effort.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in the Mountain West. Air Force dropped to 5-14 overall and 2-11 in league play. The teams will play the finale of their two-game series Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.