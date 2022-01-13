Lobo women’s basketball defeat Wyoming Cowgirls 85-76

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The defending Mountain West champion Lobo women’s basketball team remains undefeated in league play after defeating Wyoming 85-76 Thursday night. The Lobos got 26 points, three blocks and two steals from Shaiquel McGruder in the win. Reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Jaedyn De La Cerda scored 19 points. Antonia Anderson and Paula Reus scored 12 points each.

The Lobos led from start to finish and made 13 of 25 three-point attempts. McKinley Bradshaw led the Cowgirls with a game-high 27 points. With the win, the Lobos improved to 14-4, 5-0 in the Mountain West. Wyoming dropped to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Lobos are at Colorado State on Saturday and Wyoming will host Air Force.