ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s UNM Lobos women’s basketball started fast in a blowout 88-58 win over Nevada Wednesday night. The Lobos went into the game trying to put the brakes on a two-game Mountain West losing skid.

The win evened up the Lobos Mountain West Conference record at 2-2 and improved their overall record to 10-7. Nevada dropped to 5-10 overall and 2-2 in league play. The game was never in doubt, as the Lobos shot a blistering 63% from the field in the first half to lead 49-22 at the break.

The Lobos had five players finish the game in double figures with LaTascya Duff and Viane Cumber leading the way with 15 points each.

LaTora Duff had a dozen, while Paula Rues and Aniya Augmon had 11 points each. Next for the Lobos is a date at rival UNLV Saturday.