Lobo women’s basketball brings international team in

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Univerisity of New Mexico women’s basketball will look much different this year. “I am from the Netherlands, so I am also international. So, last year we only had someone from Australia and someone else from the Netherlands and now we have someone from Hungry, from Spain, from Turkey, and I love their accents,” said UNM guard Kath van Bennekom.

Story continues below:

The Lobo women will play in their first exhibition game on October 31, while the Lobo men will host their first exhibition game on November 5. For more information on Lobo tickets, visit golobos.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetGroupList?groupCode=GS&linkID=unm-athletics&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES