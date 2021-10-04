Lobo women’s basketball brings international team in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Univerisity of New Mexico women’s basketball will look much different this year. “I am from the Netherlands, so I am also international. So, last year we only had someone from Australia and someone else from the Netherlands and now we have someone from Hungry, from Spain, from Turkey, and I love their accents,” said UNM guard Kath van Bennekom.

The Lobo women will play in their first exhibition game on October 31, while the Lobo men will host their first exhibition game on November 5. For more information on Lobo tickets, visit golobos.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetGroupList?groupCode=GS&linkID=unm-athletics&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=.