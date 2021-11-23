Lobo women’s basketball bounce back from loss with route of Houston Baptist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team pounded Houston Baptist Tuesday night 76-58. The game was never in doubt, as the Lobos raced out to a 16-0 advantage and never looked back.

It was 43-16 at halftime. Four Lobos scored in double figures with Shaiquel McGruder leading the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jaedyn De La Cerda scored 17 points while Antonia Anderson and La Tora Duff finished with 11 points each. Timia Jefferson led the Huskies in scoring with 15 points while Marilyn Nzoiwu had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

With the victory, the Lobos improved to 4-1. They will face Stephen F. Austin in round one of the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas on Friday.