Lobo women’s basketball beats SDSU on Wednesday, 84-48

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball bounced back from a loss on Saturday and won convincingly at San Diego State on Wednesday 84-48. UNM had 4 scorers finish with 15 or more points in this game, and most of that scoring came in the 2nd half, as they shot 76% from the field.

“It’s just our mental approach was so much better. you know, we played like we were supposed to play and like we practiced. First half we didn’t run anything that we normally do. So, I think that was the biggest thing and we just have to be a little more consistent with that”, said head coach Mike Bradbury.

UNM is now 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play, game 2 of their series with SDSU will be on Friday at 1 p.m.