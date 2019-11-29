Closings & Delays
Lobo Women's Basketball beats Missouri in Cancun Challenge opener 71-68

Local Sports

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Women’s Basketball (6-0) remains unbeaten after a 71-68 victory over Missouri in their Cancun Challenge tournament opener on Thursday.

This win marks the first over an SEC opponent for the Lobos since 2006. UNM finished with 4 scorers in the double figures, including a team high of 17 points from Jayla Everett.

Aisia Robertson also made her first appearance of the season in this game and she finished with 5 points in 16 minutes.

UNM will wrap up action in Mexico on Friday at 2 p.m. as they take on number 23 Virginia.

