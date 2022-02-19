ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball fans cheered the cherry and silver on for one last home game of the season. The Lobos responded with an 89-62 victory over Boise State.

Five Lobo seniors were honored after the game. “I know they said it was the Fab 5 when Michigan signed there’s,” said Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury. “Our five, they’re pretty fabulous too.”

Super seniors Jaedyn De La Cerda and Antonia Anderson are completely out of eligibility while Shaiquel McGruder, LaTascya Duff, and LaTora Duff can return due to an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19. De La Cerda made the most of her last home game.

The former Roswell high star scored 13 first-half points to help the Lobos build a 42-26 lead on Boise State by halftime. De La Cerda finished with 20 points and 7 assists. LaTora Duff and freshman Paula Rues each scored 17 points in the win while Shaiquel McGruder finished with a dozen. After the game, all Lobo seniors were honored with video tributes and flowers.

“It obviously was good ’cause I cried and I don’t cry, at all,” said Anderson. “There was a little tear coming down my eye. I think my dad cried too, so that says a lot.”

During the postgame press conference, De La Cerda spoke about what she will miss, especially with roommate and fellow senior Antonia Anderson. “We’ve lived together the past three years and it’s just emotional because we’re just so used to each other,” said De La Cerda. “We wake up and she’s cooking breakfast, like, ‘hey can I have some?’ Little things like that or we all get home from practice and sit and eat lunch together. It’s going to be different because once you’re by yourself, you don’t have that. So, something I got to get used to.”

The defending Mountain West Champion Lobos will wrap up the regular season on the road, where they hope to catch league-leading UNLV. The Lobos are 13-3 in conference play and 22-7 overall. UNLV is 14-1 in league play and 22-4 overall. The Lobos are at Fresno State Wednesday and San Jose State Friday, before heading to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Tournament.