Lobo women’s basketball advance to semifinals of MW Tournament

08 MAR 2021: Corina Carter #1 of the New Mexico Lobos celebrates the Lobos victory over the Air Force Falcons during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Mountain West/NCAA Photos)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos women’s basketball team defeated Air Force 67-51 Monday. The team will advance to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The number one seed and regular-season champions got 14 points from LaTascya Duff in a game that Lobos controlled almost from start to finish. “Today gave me a little more confidence because last few games I shot zero percent from three so seeing a few fall in felt good,” said Lobos guard LaTascya Duff.

The Lobos led by as much as 15 points before halftime and took a 32-24 advantage into the break. The Falcons made their biggest run in the third quarter and got as close as two points down before the Lobos went on a 16-2 run that spilled over into the fourth quarter and put the game away. “It was a typical game against Air Force,” said Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury. “They fight and they’re well-coached and fortunate enough we were able to score just enough to get ahead.” Three other Lobos followed Duff in shooting in double figures. Jaedyn De La Cerda finished with 11 points.

Corina Carter and Shaiquel McGurder finished with 10 points each. Antonia Anderson just missed a double doing by scoring 9 points with 10 rebounds. Riley Snyder was the high scorer of the game for the Air Force with 23 points. With the victory, the Lobos improved to 15-3 overall. They will play the winner of Nevada and Fresno State in the semifinals Tuesday.