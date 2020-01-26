Lobo Women win on Saturday, 87-67 over Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball snapped a 2-game losing streak on Saturday with a 97-67 victory over Nevada. UNM now improves to 12-10 overall and 3-6 in conference play.

The Lobos finished with four scorers in the double figures and Ahlise Hurst would lead the pack with 19 points.

“That was good to see. We rebounded the ball we played efficient, you know offensively. So, I thought that was a good game for us,” said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

Coach Bradbury has been under some scrutiny lately, with the allegations of mistreating his players. After this game, he along with his players addressed this subject and Aisia Robertson had this to say:

“You know, we pay attention to it, we are all on social media. At the end of the day you know we always support Coach Mike and you know we will always have his back, but our main focus is what we do on the court and in practice.” UNM will hit the road next as they play at SDSU on Wednesday at noon.