Lobo women to play Cal Baptist in WNIT first game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will face the only undefeated team in all of college basketball at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The Lobos and Cal Baptist will play on March 19 at 7 p.m.

At 24-0, Cal Baptist won the WAC regular-season title and league tournament but was not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. Cal Baptist is only in its third year transitioning from Division II. The NCAA Tournament requires four years. The Lobos are also league champions. They won the Mountain West regular-season title during a season they spent mostly on the road. The Lobos also has the most road wins in women’s college basketball with 13. Games will be played at the Wilkerson Greines Activity Center.