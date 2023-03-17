ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos women’s basketball team is moving on to the next round of the WNIT. Following UNM’s 72-64 victory over NAU on Thursday night, it was announced that the Lobos will now hit the road to play at Washington on Sunday.

“I mean, we are going to show up, and we are going to try and win,” said coach Bradbury. “I mean, we had to go up to someplace in Oregon last year, and it took us three different flights to get there and about 14 hours, and we couldn’t practice, and we came out and blitzed them. We just couldn’t quite hang on, but you know we won’t be scared. We are going to play.”

The Lobos and Huskies are set for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Sunday. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.