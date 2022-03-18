ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team advanced to round two of the NIT courtesy of a win over Grand Canyon on Wednesday. As the remainder of the bracket played out, UNM’s next opponent revealed itself and its the University of San Diego.

The Lobos and Toreros hardly ever match up against each other. The two schools have only ever duked it out on the hardwood twice with UNM winning both contests. The last time New Mexico and San Diego played was in 2004, but coach Bradbury likes the opportunity to go against an unfamiliar foe.

“I don’t know anything about San Diego,” Bradbury said. “We didn’t know anything about Grand Canyon either. This is the great thing about post-season tournaments, whether you’re in the NCAA tournament or this, you just get fresh people. They don’t know you either and, you know, you can usually get a little higher scoring game.”

USD has an overall record of 17-14, and the team finished sixth place in the WCC. The Toreros average 67.3 points per game while giving up 65.4.

Tipoff between the Lobos and Toreros is on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Pit. The game will stream on the Mountain West Network.