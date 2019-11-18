Lobo Women take out NMSU in first road game 86-67

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Women’s Basketball improved to 4-0 on the season after taking out New Mexico State in Las Cruces, 86-67. UNM had a strong performance in their first road game of the year, but they did have a slow start.

NMSU jumped out to a 15-2 lead at the start, but UNM would cut that lead down to 2 at the end of the 1st and not look back from there. The Lobos had 3 scorers finish in the double figures, with Ahlise Hurst going 7-11 from 3-point range and finishing with 22 points, and Jaedyn De La Cerda leading all scorers with 26.

UNM will stay on the road now as they move on to play at UTEP on Tuesday at 11 a.m.