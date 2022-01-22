Lobo women take down Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team hosted Fresno State on Saturday afternoon for a thriller at the Pit. Despite being down 38-47 at the end of the first half, the Lobos found their way in the second half thanks to surges by Antonia Anderson and Paula Reus.

Anderson recorded a double-double on the game and led the team with 22 points. Reus came off the bench strong, finishing the game strong with 19 points and eight rebounds. Another Lobo in double figures was LaTora Duff, who finished with 17 points. Those three combined for almost 73% of the Lobos total points, as the cherry and silver won the game 80-74.

The Lobos are now 7-0 against Mountain West teams and have won all 10 games played at the Pit. Up next for UNM is San Jose State, as the Spartans travel to Albuquerque for a game on Monday night. The tipoff is at 5:30 at the Pit.