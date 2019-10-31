Lobo women route ENMU in final exhibition game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tune-up is complete. Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team completed the exhibition game portion of their schedule Wednesday with a 99-56 victory over Eastern New Mexico.

Four Lobos scored in double figures with Najala Howell leading the way behind a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Former Roswell high standout Jaedyn De La Cerda finished with 15 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Ahlise Hurst had 14 points while Bride Kennedy-Hopoate finished with 11 points.

In two exhibition games, the Lobos have scored 202 points. The regular-season starts for the Lobos on Tuesday when they host UC Riverside.

