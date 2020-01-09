Lobo women remain winless in Mountain West play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They came close. The Lobo women’s basketball team held a four-point lead with only seconds to play in regulation at Fresno State, but the Lady Bulldogs forced overtime to later defeat the Lobos 84-81.

The loss keeps Mike Bradbury’s Lobos winless in Mountain West Conference play at 0-4. Despite the loss, the Lobos got a huge game from Jordan Hosey. She scored 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the setback.

Ahlise Hurst had 17 points for the Lobos while Jaedyn De La Cerda had a dozen. Maddi Utti led Fresno State with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Haley Cavinder had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Fresno State remains on top of the conference with the win as they continue to stay undefeated in the league at 5-0 and 12-4 overall. The Lobos dropped to 9-8 overall and 0-4 in league play.

The Lobos are at Air Force on Saturday. Fresno State travels to San Diego State on Wednesday.