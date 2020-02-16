Lobo women outlast UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NV (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team went into Las Vegas Saturday and came out with an 80-64 victory. It was only the second time in nine meetings that the Lobos were able to get past the Rebels. Four Lobos scored in double figures led by the hot shooting Jaedyn De La Cerda. The Roswell High product poured in 23 points in the win.

The Lobos also got 14 points from Jordan Hosey and 13 from Ahlise Hurst. Antonia Anderson chipped in 11 points. With the win, the Lobos improved to 5-9 in Mountain West play, 14-13 overall. The Lady Rebels dropped to 8-6 in league play and 12-13 overall. The Lobos are at Nevada Wednesday. The Lady Rebels are at Colorado State Wednesday.