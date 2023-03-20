ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico’s Women’s Basketball Team saw their postseason end in the 2nd round of the WNIT on Sunday, after a 67-56 loss to Washington in Seattle. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Huskies closed strong to garner the victory.

Washington jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st quarter, but the Lobos would answer back, as they went on to outscore the Huskies 22-9 in the 2nd quarter and held a 48-41 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Two UNM scorers finished in the double figures, with Amaya Brown putting up 11 points and Viane Cumber leading the way with a game-high of 20 points. “V” finished 6-12 from 3-point range in this game. However, Washington would finish with three scorers in the double figures, and they would close out the game outscoring the Lobos 26-8 in the 4th quarter.

UNM finishes its year with a 21-13 overall record.