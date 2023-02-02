ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lady Rebels of UNLV continued their dominance over the Mountain West conference on Thursday night against the Lobos. Despite UNM making it a one-score game at the half, UNLV’s offensive firepower was too much to stop, as the game ended 93-75.

UNM had five players score in double figures – Brown (15), Reus (15), Tora Duff (15), Tay Duff (11), and Augmon (10) – but for every Lobo score, the Rebels had an answer. UNLV shot lights out, 56% from the field and 45% from three, and also won the rebound battle, 35-27.

“They shot it well again in the first quarter and the third quarter, and it makes it hard,” Coach Bradbury said. “We just didn’t put enough pressure on them I think, we felt too comfortable.”

“Yeah, they were just making everything,” said Amaya Brown. “Honestly, I thought we did our best defensively, you know, they were just hitting their shots. They had a good night.”

Up next, the Lobos now have a quick turnaround as they will be back on the court on Saturday against San Diego State. That game tips off at 2 p.m. and will stream on the Mountain West Network.