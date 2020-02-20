Lobo women fall short on the road in Reno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prior to Wednesday night, there were nine meetings between the Lobo women’s basketball team and Nevada Lady Wolfpack that ended in UNM’s favor.

Nevada has broken that streak with an 86-79 overtime victory over the Lobos. Nevada appeared to be in the driver’s seat at halftime with a nine-point advantage. The Lobos, however, were not done.

They rallied to not only catch Nevada but take the lead. Jaedyn De La Cerda led the Lobos in scoring with 21 points. She was one of four Lobos to score in double figures. Jordan Hosey had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Ahlise Hurst contributed 13 points in the loss while Aisia Robertson had 12 points. Nia Alexander led the Lady Wolfpack attack with 17 points. With the loss, the Lobos are now 5-10 in the Mountain West and 14-14 overall. They will host Boise State on Saturday.