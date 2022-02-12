ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After starting 8-0 in conference play, the UNM women’s basketball team has lost its third game in just over two weeks. On Saturday, the Lobos lost 77-70 in Reno against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

It was a tough game for the cherry and silver. The Lobos got behind 13-0 after the tip and was fighting to come back the rest of the game. UNM found itself down 49-26 at halftime but had a strong second-half comeback. The Lobos had a scoring surge of 26 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Pack 44-28 in the final half, however still came up seven points short. UNM lost 7-77 and drops to 11-3 in conference and 20-7 overall.

Three Lobos finished the game in double figures. Tay Duff led UNM with 20 points and was 5-11 from the three-point range. Jaedyn De La Cerda and Shai McGruder had 15 and 14 points respectively. Da’Ja Hamilton led Nevada with 21 points on 7-16 shooting.

The Lobos return to the Pit on Wednesday against Utah State. In their last matchup against the Aggies, the Lobos scored a season-high in points in a 98-83 win. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m.