Lobo Women fall at home on Saturday to UNLV, 68-51

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball fell to 11-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play after a 68-51 loss to UNLV on Saturday at home. It wasn’t a good start, and while they would pick things up down the stretch it wasn’t enough as they get their fifth loss at home this year.

Before this game tipped off, news was released that stand out sophomore guard, Jayla Everett has left the program and has joined the transfer portal. Everett is now the third player to leave this program this season and Coach Mike Bradbury released this statement before the game:

“Jayla Everett has entered the transfer portal and will no longer be a part of the team moving forward. After having a talk with Jayla, we have decided that this is the best course for both sides. I continue to fully support Jayla as I always have and wish her well in the future.”

UNM will move on to play at San Jose State next on Wednesday at 12 p.m.