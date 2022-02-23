ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team had an up and down night against Fresno State. In the end, the Lobos found themselves down one with a last second shot to win, but fell 70-71.

The Lobos got down early. After one quarter UNM trailed 25-14, however an incredible second half performance put the game within reach. The Lobos went on a 17-3 run in the last 6:24 of the first half and the Bulldogs did not score during the last 3:09. The surge in the second quarter was thanks in part to Antonia Anderson, who had 18 points at the break as the Lobos led 38-37.

The second half was much closer as neither team was able to pull too far ahead. The game was tied at 56 after three quarters, and Fresno State was able to gain a one point lead late in the fourth. UNM got the ball with 4.2 seconds remaining and drew up a play for Tora Duff, however her shot bounce off the rim and the buzzer sounded.

Four Lobo players finished the game in double figures. Antonia Anderson led the team with 22 while Tay Duff Tora Duff and Shai McGruder had 14 10 and 12 respectively. McGruder and Anderson led the team in rebounds with eight.

For the Bulldogs, the TikTok sensation Cavinder Twins led the charge with 37 combined points and 18 rebounds. Haley dominated the Lobos yet again as she finished with a game high 28 points. Amiee Book was the only other Fresno State player to finish in double figures.

The win by Fresno State snaps a five game losing streak for the Bulldogs and a two game win streak for the Lobos. UNM is now 13-4 in conference play and 22-8 overall.

UNM have one final game in the regular season. The Lobos will travel to San Jose State to play the Spartans on Friday.