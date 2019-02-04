Lobo women beat Fresno State 82-73 Video

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - It was a battle for first place going into Saturday's game with Fresno State for the Lobo Women's Basketball Team, and they rose to the occasion as they won inside of DreamStyle Arena 82-73.

It was the most fans inside of the Pit this year for the Lobo Women as they racked up over 8,000 fans. With this win they are now tied with Boise State in the Mountain West standings at 8-1 in conference play.

The University of New Mexico got going early on offense in this game, as they led by as much as 12 points in the 1st half. UNM finished with 5 scorers in the double figures, and finished shooting 50 percent from the field as a team.

Jaisa Nunn led the pack as the senior forward put up a game high of 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. UNM is now 18-2 overall on the season and will now hit the road to play San Diego State, that game will be on Wednesday at 12 p.m.