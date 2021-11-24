Lobo volleyball players named all-conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) In what has already been a year full of accolades for the University of New Mexico volleyball team, a pair of Lobos have added all-conference honors to the list. Mountain West coaches recognized the best players in the conference that included Lobo outside hitters Kaitlynn Biassou and Uxue Guereca.

Bisassou proved to be one of the best offensive players in the conference finishing the season second in points and third in kills. She was a reliable force for UNM as she appeared in every set hitting .251 and she was consistently was of the top scorers in the Mountain West. The outside hitter was recognized as offensive player of the week twice this season.

Bisassou’s partner in crime, Guereca, had an equally strong season for the cherry and silver. She finished the season 9th in both points and kills while hitting .275. The redshirt sophomore was also named offensive player of the week following her back-to-back 20 plus kills against Air Force and Fresno State to end the regular season.

The Lobos’ season will continue on Wednesday as they begin the Mountain West tournament. In the first round, UNM will face off against UNLV starting at 5 p.m.