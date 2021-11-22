Lobo volleyball player named Mountain West offensive player of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) As the regular season has come to an end, a University of New Mexico volleyball player has earned her first offensive award. On Monday, outside hitter, Uxue Guereca, was named Mountain West offensive player of the week following dominating performances against Air Force and Fresno State.

In the Lobos match against Air Force, Guereca set a match and career-high with 23 kills with four errors on 42 attacks netting a .452 hitting percentage. She also recorded a double-double with 10 digs in the match. Against Fresno State, Guereca posted a similar stat line with 22 kills with a .452 hitting percentage while also tallying up 10 digs for her second double-double of the week. The outside hitter’s 45 kills for the week led the team.

In what has been a year to remember for the Lobos, Guereca’s award gives the team its 8th weekly award for the season, which leads the conference. The eight weekly awards also set a single-season high for UNM. The Lobos will return to the court on Wednesday, November 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Mountain West tournament.