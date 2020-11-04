Lobo Tyson Dyer is Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobo punter Tyson Dyer is off to a solid start after COVID-19 shortened the Mountain West Football season. After his first game, Dyer has been named Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week.

Dyer punted the ball six times averaging nearly 45 yards each time, in a loss at San Jose State last week. Dyer pinned the Spartans inside the 20-yard line five times with one punt landing inside the ten-yard line.

“Tyson can do some things with the ball. I mean you will see some stuff during the season that I’ve never seen before in my life. That young man. I shouldn’t say that. That old man, he’s almost 30. He’s got a bright future ahead of him,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. Dyer was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award last season.

