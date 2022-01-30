ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Track and Field held their second indoor event at home this year on Saturday. Twenty-one programs participated in this event and UNM once again produced some fast times on their new track at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

In the Men’s Mile, Abdurizak Ibrahim clocked a time of 3:56.59 which ranks 6th in the country. On the women’s side, Abbe Goldstein would also crack the top ten in the country in the mile, as she clocked a time of 4:39.69 which puts her at 10th in the nation.

Jumper, Aidan Quinn also had a good day as he won in the triple jump with a leap of 15.43 meters. That mark is now the 35th best in the country.

UNM will be back in action on Friday and Saturday, as they host the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.