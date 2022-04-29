ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second consecutive year, a freshman University of New Mexico tennis player has taken home a yearly award. Arda Azkara was named a Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year on Friday.

In addition to the award, Azkara was also named to the all-conference singles team, as well as the doubles team with his partner Nicolas Prieto. Azkaras’s co-freshman of the year is Boise State’s Pedro Liborio.

Azkara has a 13-9 overall record for the season and is 8-5 at No. 1 singles. He has played at No.1 singles all season.

The Lobos are currently competing in the Mountain West tournament and defeated Boise State on Friday. UNM will take on two seeded Utah State on Saturday at 11 a.m.