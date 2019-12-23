Lobo starters Carlton Bragg, JJ Caldwell suspended indefinitely

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Two key starters for Lobo Men’s Basketball did not play on Sunday and will not play until further notice from the University of New Mexico. Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell are the two players who are suspended indefinitely at the moment and no direct reason was given why by the team, but they did release this statement on Sunday.

“Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell will not participate in today’s game versus Houston Baptist. They are being withheld from competition and team activity until further notice. The athletic department has received information that requires further review. In the meantime, there will be no additional comments from anyone at UNM until that process is complete.”

Head Coach Paul Weir said this after the conclusion of UNM’s victory over Houston Baptist. “Honestly I will probably refer all questions to Eddie (Eddie Nunez, UNM Athletic Director). Eddie is in charge of this right now. I am the basketball coach I am going to coach the guys that I have and I will pretty much forward everything directly to him, and you guys know, I have always been a very forthcoming and transparent person and if that moment presents itself I have no problem commenting, but at this very moment I am going to refuse to comment.”