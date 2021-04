ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Softball split their doubleheader on Saturday with Boise State, but how they won in game one was pretty special. Senior, Cameryn O’Grady had a career day against Boise in game one, as she went 2-for-3 at the plate and a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 7th.

UNM won game one 6-4, but they would lose in game two 4-3. UNM will look to win clinch their first series of the season on Sunday at noon.