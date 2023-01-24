ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo softball team is back on the field and ready to begin the 2023 season with a new coaching staff. Nicole Dickson is bringing a new element to the team and focusing on life skills that apply both on and off the field while taking a different approach. There is a book that the team is using this year called The Hard Hat: 21 Great Ways to be a Great Teammate, and every day the players present a chapter to the rest of the team.

“For them, it’s like public speaking. It’s pressure being in front of a group and then they have to apply how it works for us and they even have to bring a prop,” Dickson said. “So we just try to teach those life skills and build that confidence and hopefully with that, whatever situation they’re put into, they’re comfortable and they’re confident.”

The girls have responded and feel the new staff can help them with the mental aspect of their game. Amber Linton, a junior pitcher, is a player that excelled in the early part of last season and was named conference player of the week, however, wasn’t as consistent towards the end of the year.

“I think last year, I started off really strong, but I didn’t adapt well,” said Linton. “So this year that’s what I’ve been focusing on a lot is my mental state.”

Rachael Hathoot is also looking to overcome some adversity this year. The Albuquerque native did not play last season due to a knee injury and is coming back in a new leadership role. She said that while she couldn’t help the team on the field last year, she was able to learn how to be a better teammate.

“I feel comfortable, I feel confident and I feel like if I need to get anyone motivated, it’s more of like an encouragement, follow me type role, let’s go together,” says Hathoot.