Lobo softball takes first series of the season on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this season, UNM softball took two games out of a three-game series. The Lobos had a great weekend at home against Boise State. UNM would take game one on Saturday and they would clinch the series with a 6-3 win over Boise on Sunday.

UNM had two home runs in this game, with both coming in the 4th inning. Lauren Wilmert started the scoring in the 4th with a solo shot and then later Cameryn O’Grady hit a 3-run home run.

Now 4-10 in conference play, UNM moves on to play at San Diego State on Saturday starting at 5:30pm.

