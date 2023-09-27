ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo softball team is back on the diamond for fall practice as they begin year two under head coach Nicole Dickson. In total, there are 13 new players on the roster, including 11 freshmen. However, among the returners are seven starters who feel like the team is in a significantly better place than this time last year.

“We’ve been able to start training at a higher tempo,” said Dickson. “So, the practices that we’ve been able to do this week are practices that we were doing in February and March with last year’s team.”

“Where we finished last year I think is where we picked up the beginning of this fall,” pitcher Amber Linton said. “So, I think it’s really cool to see just how much we progress this fall and I just think we’re going to do really well.”

The Lobos have four scrimmage games this weekend, including two at home on Saturday. They will also have four games at home next weekend and the Cherry and Silver series the following weekend.