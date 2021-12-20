Lobo senior named Mountain West player of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball senior forward, Shai McGruder, has had an impressive senior campaign thus far. She leads the team in scoring and rebounds, and her hard work has been recognized by the conference

On Monday it was announced that McGruder was the recipient of the Mountain West player of the week award. This comes following McGruder’s dominant performance against UTEP on Sunday. The Trotwood, Ohio native totaled 18 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, three steals, and two assists against the Miners for her best outing of the season. McGruder currently leads the conference in field goal percentage.

The ladies have now finished non-conference play and have a record of 9-4. UNM will face its first Mountain West opponent, San Jose State, on Tuesday, December 28, at 2 p.m. at The Pit.