Lobo Sam Choi named to ‘Arnold Palmer Cup’ team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sam Choi got some good news Friday. Outstanding plays has landed the Lobo men’s golf team sophomore on the prestigious ‘Arnold Palmer Cup’ team.

Choi, last year’s Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year, had three top-five finishes this season. He also had a career-low round score of 66 three times this season, tying the best round for a Lobo in 2019-20, while leading the Lobos in five of their eight competitions, including the last three.

The Palmer Cup is scheduled to take place from July 3 to 5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Western Ireland.