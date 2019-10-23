Lobo QB Sheriron Jones suspended indefinitely

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM head football coach Bob Davie opened up his weekly media luncheon Tuesday by revealing that he had suspended quarterback Sheriron Jones indefinitely. Davie would not say why.

“If there becomes a time when information is more pertinent or appropriate, you know, I would speak further to it,” said Davie.

When asked if Jones had an issue with being pulled during a loss at Wyoming last Saturday, Davie made it clear that it was not a football issue at all. He still would not elaborate on what it was that caused the suspension.

In the meantime, the Lobos will play with two scholarship quarterbacks Tevaka Tuioti and Tre Hall. Tuioti will start in the Lobos Homecoming game against Hawaii on Saturday. Jones started the last two games.

The Lobos are trying to shake a four-game losing streak. The Lobos and Hawaii have a 2 p.m. start time Saturday. The game will stream on Facebook courtesy of Spectrum.