Lobo punter Tyson Dyer Ray named Ray Guy Award semifinalist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos punter Tyson Dyer is one of ten semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top punter.

Dyer averages over 45 yards per punt. Dyer leads the nation with 31 punts inside the 20-yard line, and he also leads the nation in percentage of punts inside the 20, with 62.0%.

“It’s a great honor to be named the top ten semifinalists in the Ray Guy Award, something that I set out to do at the start of the year,” said Dyer. “I think my heavy emphasis on team punting, as far as inside the 20s and net punting has really paid off.”