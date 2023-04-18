ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s tennis team is set to host two crucial matches this weekend as the regular season wraps up. If all goes according to plan, the Lobos will come out of the weekend with a Mountain West regular season title and the one seed for the conference tournament.

“It is really important for us to win the regular season and these upcoming matches are really important for us,” said Arda Azkara. “We don’t want to share the regular season title, so we are locked in.”

The one seed in the conference tournament is not only a big deal in terms of matchups, but it would also grant the Lobos a bye and an automatic bid to the semi-finals.

“We know the significance of the match, but we’re going in with the same mentality as every match,” said Alex Maggs. “Go out there and compete for one another. The regular season, we want to win it, but the tournament is what really counts.”

Currently 4-0 in conference play, UNM will host SDSU on Thursday and UNLV on Saturday.