Lobo men’s tennis heads to NCAA Tournament with high hopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With six conference titles this semester, there has been a rash of winning at the University of New Mexico. The Lobo men’s tennis team is hoping that the good times continue as they enter the NCAA Tournament to face the number 8 seed Texas A&M Friday.

The Mountain West champion Lobos are going into the tournament with a head of steam and hoping to capitalize on the solid play they have had leading up to the postseason. “Why not us? Why not? Why can we not do it? New Mexico, one or all, we got plenty of momentum,” said Head Coach Ben Dunbar. “We were 6-1 in conference. We won the championship again, why not us?”

Four-time All-Mountain West selection and senior Dominic West believes the Lobos have nothing to lose and everything to gain. “We have no pressure and we should play like that, but at the same time, we’re going there, like you said, with belief. We’re not happy to make the tournament, to make the numbers. We want to go and make a name for New Mexico,” said West.

UNM and Texas A&M will never have met in the NCAA Tournament. The two teams have played one another in regular seasons past. Texas A&M leads the series 6-4. The meeting between the two teams will be their first since 2007. Oklahoma and Denver will battle in the other match, which will start at 10 a.m. Mountain time. The winner of the pod will advance to the Sweet 16 in Florida on May 20.