Lobo men’s hockey raising money for National Playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobo men’s hockey team is back in action against Northern Arizona on the road on Friday night.

Currently fourth in the nation with a 22-2 record, the team is raising money by setting up a GoFundMe for the upcoming Division III ACHA National Playoffs.

