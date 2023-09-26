ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this year, the UNM men’s golf team won a tournament. The Lobos were top dog in their home tournament, the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate, in a field of 20 teams with a final score of 29-under par. It was also the first win for new Lobos Head Coach Jake Harrington.

“There is no better feeling than to win in front of your home crowd,” Harrington said. “It’s always tough to play in your home tournament, and for these guys, I know there are these seniors that wanted to step up in a big way and to come from behind and beat a great Texas Tech team and hold off a really good field here.”

It was a solid outing for the Lobos not just as a team, but also for a few individuals. Led by seniors Bastien Amat and Albert Boneta, each at -9 and tied for fourth place, four of the five golfers representing the cherry and silver finished under par.

The win marks the 15th overall victory for the Lobos at the Tucker Intercollegiate and the first since 2019. Up next for UNM is the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Fairfax, CA on October 9.