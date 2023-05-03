ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s golf team is on to the postseason. UNM was selected for the Salem Regional (hosted by Clemson) at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina on Wednesday.

This will be the 30th regional appearance for the Lobos under the current format as UNM seeks a 19th championship appearance with a top-five finish. The field consists of 13 other teams including North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, San Diego State, Georgia Southern, Arkansas, Purdue, Clemson, Furman, Middle Tennessee, Northern Illinois, Long Island, and Longwood.

“I like our region as good as anybody,” said coach Millican. “I mean all the sites are great now, the bid process has gotten really competitive, so every one of these sites is going to be a wonderful test. They’re going to put on a great event, so you can’t go wrong with any of them.”

This will be the second trip to South Carolina for the Lobos this season as the team also played at Bulls Bay Golf Club in March. Following a second-place finish at that tournament, and a program-best score at the Mountain West Championships, the Lobos are confident going into regionals.

“When you come back from a good tournament you can bring a lot of good things,” junior Bastien Amat said. “Obviously excited, we play well there. I just think we’re ready to play in the east coast too with different conditions.”

The NCAA Regional tournament will take place May 15-17.