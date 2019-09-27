Lobo men’s golf ready to defend course at Tucker Intercollegiate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s golf team are hosting this weekend, hoping to defend the home course at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate.

Fifteen teams make up the field, four from the Mountain West. In-state rival New Mexico State is also competing in the two-day tournament.

“This is the Championship Golf Course and it’s always going to be hard in some areas and stuff like that, but it’s going to be a good challenge,” said UNM junior Galven Green.

The Lobos are coming off a 10th place team finish in the Husky Invitational last week. The Lobos had a surge of momentum to finish off the season last year. They won the Mountain West and earned a berth to the NCAA Regional.

“We still have a relatively young team,” said Lobos Head Coach Glen Millican. “We lost a lot of experience with Sean and a couple of other seniors that weren’t in the line up at the end of the season but played a lot for us. So it’s still some learning to do and some growing to do with some of the younger guys. We have a lot of talent. We know that when it does happen, when it does come together, that we can play some great golf.”

Two rounds will be played Friday with the final round coming on Saturday at UNM Championship golf course.