Lobo men’s golf ready to compete, host NCAA regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourteen teams will play in the NCAA Albuquerque men’s golf regional with Oklahoma as the top seed. The host Lobos are the number 5 seed but come in with the advantage of having played the University of New Mexico Championship Course plenty of times. UNM rival New Mexico State is the number 12 seed.

“There’s a lot of good teams here that nobody can fall asleep on in this field, more than five good teams,” said UNM Head Coach Glen Millican. “The five teams that get through are going to have to beat some teams that have had some great years.”

It was a good year for the Lobos. They won the Mountain West title and hopes the momentum of that win can push them forward in the region. "It's for sure a different pressure or what you want to say," said Lobo freshman Bastien Amat. "It's definitely different, but I think it's interesting because, like coach said, we have a home advantage because we always play on that course. So, we know how to manage some holes that can be difficult."

The NCAA Albuquerque Regional is May 17-19. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA National Tournament.