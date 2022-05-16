ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Glen Millican and his Lobo men’s golf team find themselves with plenty of catching up to do. The Lobs are 9th out of 14 teams after one round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Palm Beach Regional. The Lobos are 10 over par. Vanderbilt, at 3 under par, leads as a team.

The Commodores were the only team to finish under par. They are followed by South Florida and Notre Dame. Sam Choi had the lowest round for New Mexico. The senior fired a 2 under 70 and is tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard. Lobo sophomore Bastien Amat fired a 2 over 74 and is tied for 22nd.