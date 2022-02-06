ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a 25-point loss to San Diego State on Monday, Lobo Men’s Basketball definitely bounced back on Saturday as they took out Air Force, 91-77. This win marks the Lobos’ first road victory since November 30 and it also marks their second win in conference play.
UNM looked solid early, as they started the game on a 19-2 run and led 43-30 at the half. Three Lobo scorers finished with the double figures, as Jay Allen-Tovar put up 10 points, Jamal Mashburn jr. had 20, and Jaelen House would finish with a career-high and game-high of 42 points.
“We had a moment there in the second half where we were terrific, offensively. You know, House obviously scored 42 points, Mash was making some plays. We got to learn to play with a lead, which we are not used to. But you know, it’s a good road win right now and it’s great for our guys. I am happy for them,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.
UNM is now 2-8 in MW play and is 9-14 overall. The Lobos will move on to host Northern New Mexico next on Friday at 7:00 p.m.