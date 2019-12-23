Lobo Men’s Basketball wins on Sunday 107-88 without Bragg and Caldwell

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a slow start for UNM on Sunday, but they did come out with their 7th consecutive victory after beating Houston Baptist 107-88.

UNM finished with 5 scorers in the double figures, including Corey Manigault who finished with a team high of 21 points. The Lobos trailed at the half and had to come back to win this one, that could be credited to the absence of Bragg and Caldwell.

“Obviously our 2 big guys they out, so we just got to adjust. Its just something we had to, some last minute stuff, we had to just come together and gel together, stuff like that”, said Corey Manigault.

UNM is now 12-2 on the season and will have a much needed break before they host UC Davis next on Sunday at 2pm.