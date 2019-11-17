Lobo Men’s basketball wins closely contested battle with McNeese State 90-80

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – “That was hopefully a good test for us to kind of get into a close one and we hopefully needed a game like that. That’s not saying that we didn’t want to win by more or we shouldn’t have played better, but hopefully, a game like this will serve us well,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir after UNM’s 90-80 victory over McNeese State on Saturday.

UNM trailed by as much as 10 in the first half, but they would come back to lead 44-39. UNM had five scorers finish in the double figures once again, and they also dominated in the paint with 40 points.

Corey Manigault stood out for the Lobos on Saturday afternoon, as he finished with a team-high of 24 points. UNM’s other big man, Carlton Bragg, also dominated on the boards finishing with 18 rebounds.

There was a late technical foul in this game that would lead to a scrum under the basket. JaQuan Lyle, who finished with 18 points, was fouled hard and both teams would have shown their flared tempers.

“He fouled me pretty hard, but I mean it wasn’t all what everyone made it out to be. He actually kind of made a play at the basketball. What was going on was he was just chattering during the game and I guess guys didn’t like it. Like I said, I can’t be out there being emotional because I am a leader,” said JaQuan Lyle.

“When they cross the line, such as a situation like that, obviously that’s not what anybody would want, but I do want my players to feel comfortable out there, to feel confident, to act how they are, let their personalities are and just bring them into the game,” said Paul Weir.

UNM is now 4-0 on the season and they move on to play UTEP on the road next on Tuesday at 7 p.m.